An event organised to bring local businesses together took place after two and a half years of planning.

The inaugural Big Business Event was held at Arena UK, Allington, on Wednesday April 27, organised by Hannah Thompson and Deborah Firmstone, owners of the Development Partner Network and Queen Bee & Co. respectively.

Hannah and Deborah were "delighted" with how the event went after the first two dates were postponed, and are already looking ahead to next year.

Organisers Deborah Firmstone and Hannah Thompson. (56400626)

The event was designed for small to large businesses who are based in Lincolnshire and surrounding counties, who are looking to grow their network, collaborate with other businesses and gain inspiration from others.

Hannah said: "Deborah and I were delighted that after two and a half years of planning, and our third date for the event, we could finally see our vision come to life.

"The event was a great success and the atmosphere was buzzing throughout the day. It shows that there is a need for businesses to be able to exhibit and showcase themselves in this way and support the local area.

The Big Business Event was hailed as a "great success." (56400369)

"We already cannot wait for 2023’s event on May 11, and we only have limited spaces so make sure you get in touch if you are interested."

The day began with a speed networking session, where each business was given one minute with each connection, and could continue the conversation later in the day.

Speakers at the Big Business Event included Noreen Read from Business Lincolnshire, David O'Brien from the Consulting Room and Linette Wallace from LORIC.

Edward Smith and Helen Rome (Peterborough Biscuit). (56400396)

Amy Derrick and Kylie Costal (Motorpoint Arena). (56400402)

Rachel Haith (Inspired Life Group). (56400399)

Ness Wilson and Francesca East (Lincs Chamber of Commerce). (56400405)

Eric Seiker and Lara Carter (Transworld). (56400411)

Laura Donnelly (Little Box of Hygge). (56400414)

Dan Gisbson, Ashley Hallam and Lesley Pashley (NETTL). (56400417)

Nathan Smith and Sarah Woulds (Refelt Recruitment). (56400420)

Matt Sadler (Level Up). (56400384)

Judith Rafferty, Debbie Simmonds and Lisa Jackson (Queen bee and co). (56400387)

Charlotte Davey (Heritage Lincolnshire). (56400390)