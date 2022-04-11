A new business event for local companies to showcase and network is set to be held locally.

The Big Business Event is a new business showcase event in the 2022 diary for small to large businesses who are based in Lincolnshire and surrounding counties, who are looking to grow their network, collaborate with other businesses and gain inspiration from others.

It will be held on Wednesday April 27 from 10.00am until 4pm at the Arena UK Show Centre, based in Allington.

The primary aim of the event is to bring businesses together from across the area, providing a forum for excellent networking opportunities.

The day will begin with a speed networking session, where each business will get one minute with each connection.

Speakers at the Big Business Event include Noreen Read from Business Lincolnshire, David O'Brien from the Consulting Room and Linette Wallace from LORIC.

You can find out more about the event on LinkedIn, Facebook or on sign up for free through Eventbrite.