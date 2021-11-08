A chemist is launching her own beauty business after being made redundant.

Dr Leanne King, of Grantham, is set to launch her business, Beauty Favours, on Tuesday.

She will be launching with two products, a charcoal and tea tree shampoo bar/beard wash and a champagne and roses shampoo bar.

One of the shampoo bars sold by Beauty Favours (52648656)

Leanne said: “I’m really excited and really hope that people like the products as I did a lot of revisions with the combinations until I was happy with them.

“I wanted to start with shampoo bars as it’s quite a new thing and eco-friendly.

“I have got other products in the works, and want to create products for men as well as women.”

Founder of Beauty Favours, Leanne King (52648711)

Leanne has a PhD in chemistry from the University of Loughborough and started her career as a formulator, using ingredients to develop products before moving on to become an innovation scientist and skin researcher at Boots, where she worked for eight years.

Following this Leanne began a job at Wilko as a cosmetic product developer, but sadly the whole team was made redundant just three months after she joined.

At the time Leanne was pregnant, and now as a mum of two, starting her own business is allowing her the flexibility she needs to create new products and balance work with her sons, who are 17 months and 10 weeks old.

One of the shampoo bars sold by Beauty Favours (52648692)

She will primarily be selling her products online through her businesses social media accounts and website.

Leanne said: “I will be developing products in the background, and will hopefully be going into skincare.”

More at www.beautyfavours.com