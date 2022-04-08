A new café is set to open to help combat loneliness in the town.

On Friday April 22, a new café will open at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, based at 5 London Road, Grantham, with the service sponsored by London North Eastern Railway.

The Friday Open Door Café welcomes everyone, but especially those people who have felt isolated, overwhelmed or just lonely over the last couple of years.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (55966151)

Pat Whittaker, an organiser, said: "The difficulties faced by our diverse community have taken many forms and it is our desire to offer a friendly, joyful, welcoming, inclusive café to all those who want to enjoy the company of others, regain confidence and make new friendships."

The café from 9am to 1pm, with tea, coffee and cakes on offer. Optional activities will be offered over time.

These activities, such as music, baking, drama and crafts, are set to accommodate all ages and abilities.

Pat added: "We look forward to welcoming both new and old faces on April 22!"