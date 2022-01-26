A new cafe has opened in Grantham as part of urgent work to improve the mental health crisis care offered in Lincolnshire.

The Night Light Cafe opened today (January 26) at the BHive, Finkin Street, and will be open Tuesdays to Fridays from 6pm until 9pm to support those struggling with their mental health or at risk of experiencing a crisis.

The cafe is a safe space staffed by volunteers who can offer out of hours non-clinical support services and provide advice and information on other organisations that may be able to help with specific needs, such as debt advice or food parcels.

A Night Life Cafe poster (54500812)

In addition to Grantham, a Night Light Cafe have also opened in Gainsborough and another will open in Spalding next week.

The cafes will provide users with somewhere to go and something to do before they reach a mental health crisis, which will help reduce the pressure on health services.

A new urgent assessment centre is also in development, which will enable patients with a mental health related crises to be taken directly to a dedicated centre in Lincoln, rather than going to A&E.

Victoria Sleight, head of CMH Transformation, Lincolnshire NHS, said: "We know that sometimes A&E departments can’t always provide the calming, therapeutic environment for people in crisis, and Lincolnshire will be leading the way as one of just a handful of trusts nationally trialling this service.

She added: "Our aim is to enable people to access support and get the care they need at the point they need it."

A guest who recently came into a Night Life Cafe said: "If I hadn’t come to the café, I likely would have self-harmed. It gave me some kind of connection when I felt really alone and it was nice to have the option to talk to someone when I was feeling down."

All of the cafes are co-ordinated by Acts Trust in Lincoln in partnership with local charities which provide venues across the county.

Stacey Marriott, from Acts Trust, said: "On average, almost 29 guests a week visited a Night Light Cafe last year and during the pandemic we made over 1,000 phone calls to people who needed support or a friendly ear to listen to them.

"Night Light Cafes allow people to have better access to face-to-face help when they are struggling in an evening, when practices and community mental health teams are less readily available."

There are also Night Light Cafes in Stamford, Bourne and Long Sutton, with venues also being sought in Boston and Skegness.

To find out more about NHS mental health services visit https://www.lpft.nhs.uk/