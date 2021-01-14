The Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF) has launched a new campaign to highlight the importance of adhering to COVID-19 guidance from the Government.

The campaign features characters Tom, Dick and Harriet who are raising the issue of tackling behaviour which goes against the guidance.

The first in a series of images published by LRF shows Tom and Harriet following the guidance by wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, staying at home and washing their hands, along with Dick who ignores advice.

Lincolnshire Resilience Forum's new campaign highlighting the importance of adhering to COVID-19 guidance (43967354)

Shaun Gibbons, communications manager for South Holland District Council and communications lead for LRF says that the message within the campaign is very important.

He said: "The idea was born out of the results of a survey carried out by the Behavioural Insights Team at the Cabinet Office.

"The study of 3,700 people found that eight per cent of people are responsible for 60 per cent of total transmission risk because of their actions.

"The idea was to cut through a lot of the noise out there at the moment in terms of messages, and to ensure that people understand that we all play a major part in this.

"It's important for people to understand that their actions have a knock on effect to the community - this isn't about demonising individuals but more about highlighting people's behaviour.

"The campaign is all about saying to the vast majority of people who are adhering to the guidance 'thank you very much for doing what you are doing' because what they are doing is all counting towards slowing the transmission of the virus.

"We wanted to champion people's positivity and highlight that the vast majority of people in Lincolnshire and South Holland are doing a fantastic job in adhering to the guidelines through staying at home, not seeing family and friends, wearing face masks and washing their hands."

The campaign, which was launched online yesterday (Wednesday) has already been seen by around 500,000 people and has been shared more than 2,000 times on social media.

Shaun has been pleased by the reaction to the campaign.

He said: "I think people understand that we want to have a bit of humour here and have recognised that we aren't having a go at anyone in particular, we are just looking at the behaviour.

"We aren't changing the message from the Government, we are just framing it differently in order to help to amplify that message and reach communities who need to hear it.

"Not only has it been seen by people in our area, but it has also been seen nationally and even internationally.

"There will be different scenarios coming in the future, focusing on different areas and behaviours as we continue to get the message out there."