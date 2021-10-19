A new care home will be opening next year in Grantham with a cinema and salon for residents.

Tanglewood Care Homes has announced that its newest care home, Richard House, will be opening its doors in Grantham in January 2022.

Richard House is situated on Gorse Road, Grantham, and will provide 24-hour personalised residential, palliative and dementia care for almost 70 residents in it's purpose built setting.

The new care home, Richard House (52423374)

The new home will also provide more than 70 new jobs to the community.

Managing director, Mandy Jackson, said: "Richard House is the ninth care home for Tanglewood and will open during an exciting period for the group as we continue to grow and expand.

"Tanglewood strive to be the local care home and employer of choice and we encourage links with local groups so that our residents maintain those all-important connections with the wider community."

Managing director, Mandy Jackson (52423367)

She added: "Richard House will be a beautiful home from home, I would encourage everybody to visit the home and see what wonderful facilities we have to offer."

With a varied social calendar, including days out and activities, residents will have the option to take part in the things they enjoy.

All of the homes bedrooms will be generously sized with en-suite wet rooms and there will also be comfortable lounges for residents to relax in.

Residents will also be able to use the home's cinema to watch the latest film releases or nip to the hair salon for a spot of pampering.