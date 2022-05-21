A new care home has opened its doors and welcomed its first residents.

The first residents have been welcomed into Richard House, on Gorse Road, Grantham, run by Tanglewood Care Homes.

Home manager Emma Johnson said: "We are overjoyed to have welcomed our first residents and to be showing people around our lovely care home."

From left to right: Care Manager Sharon Dickinson, Home Manger Emma Johnson and Steve Hopkins (56799405)

She added: "It’s wonderful to be working in such a stunning environment where we will focus on building a community that is kind, caring and compassionate; our home will be a happy home filled with laughter."

Richard House is the first care home developed by the group from concept to completion.

Steve Hopkins, 68, lives next to the site and was able to watch it develop from building works until the open day, when he was invited to go and look around.

Richard House, Gorse Road, Grantham. (56807615)

Steve has a special connection with Richard House as he remembers the Queen Mother opening the original care home on the site, Chandos House, in 1963. He has lived on Gorse Road for more than 60 years.

Care manager, Sharon Dickinson, said: "It was fabulous to meet Steve and show him around our beautiful home. Richard House has made a lovely friend in Steve, we love listening to his stories.

"Steve will be a special guest at the home’s official open day later in the year and invited to other events. He will always be welcome at our home."

Richard House, Gorse Road, Grantham. (56807608)

For enquiries about Richard House email RichardHouse.Enquiries@twhealthcare.co.uk or call 01476 855705.