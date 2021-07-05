A brand new online careers fair aimed specifically at young people between the ages of 14 and 19 will be launched in July.

The free event, which will be run by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership with LiNCHigher and the Careers and Enterprise Company, is designed to bring employers and students together in a virtual space.

The careers fair will take place on Wednesday July 14 from 10am until 2pm and is accessible through the LEP’s custom-built website: www.greaterlincscareersfair.co.uk.

All schools and colleges across Greater Lincolnshire have been invited to attend the event, which is the first to be facilitated by the LEP that is aimed specifically at young people and school leavers.

Inside the virtual exhibition hall, young people can interact with organisations and employers through instant messages, find out about jobs, and access information on apprenticeships and education courses.

Some of Greater Lincolnshire’s biggest employers will be attending, such as the NHS, Lincolnshire County Council, the University of Lincoln, and various local colleges and training providers.

The online event will be hosted by Joanne Woodhouse, assistant principal at Havelock Academy in Grimsby and hair of the Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Adviser Network Steering Group. She said: “I am delighted to be hosting the Greater Lincolnshire LEP's careers fair.

“Young people in Greater Lincolnshire are so lucky to have the opportunity to undertake research, investigate and learn from a whole range of different organisations who are supporting the event.”

She added: “Good careers information is imperative to help young people make informed decisions about their next step, whatever that may be, and engaging with the providers on the day of the event will help them do just that.”

LiNCHigher, working with the LEP and the Careers and Enterprise Company on the event, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working alongside the Greater Lincolnshire LEP to bring the online careers fair to schools, colleges, and their staff and students.

“After the recent difficulties that young people have faced, it is great to be able to bring them a resource that is going to make a real difference to raising their aspirations, showing them the amazing opportunities available to them, and sparking their interest in careers and sectors they may never have even considered!

“As always, LiNCHigher will be there to have conversations with young people, their teachers, or their parents or carers, to explore all the options for learners once they have turned 16, or once they are considering higher education at 18. If you cannot make the fair, we are happy to help at www.thefuturefocus.co.uk!”

The event is part of the LEP's wider commitment to supporting careers education in schools and colleges through the Enterprise Adviser Network.

Following the live event the website will remain live and free to access, so young people, parents, carers, and teachers can continue to explore career opportunities in Greater Lincolnshire.

Employers, training and education providers and support services from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland can register for an exhibition stand free of charge at www.greaterlincscareersfair.co.uk/register.

If you have a question about being an exhibitor, or wish to submit a video about careers in your sector, email: Natalie.Poole@lincolnshire.gov.uk.