New cases of coronavirus increase by 21 in Lincolnshire

There have been 21 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today (Monday) and six in South Kesteven.

The total number of cases so far in South Kesteven is 524 and the figure for the county is 3,045.

There have been 415 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire so far in September.

An illustration of the coronavirus (41984555)

Hospital trusts in our region today confirmed they had 16 COVID-19 patients. United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that it now has seven cases in its Lincoln or Boston sites. Two weeks ago it said there were no cases in its hospitals.

Meanwhile, government advisors said the UK has “got to get in control” of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty explained cases were currently doubling every seven days nationally,and warned that without any changes, it could rise exponentially to 50,000 cases a day by mid-October, and hundreds of daily deaths again.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced new measures including a £500 payment to support those on low incomes who had to self-isolate.

He also announced a list of priority groups for testing including those in hospitals, in care homes, NHS staff, virus hotspots and for teaching staff with symptoms.

Nationally, cases increased by 4,368 to 398,625 cases, while deaths increased by 11 to 41,788.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for the Greater Lincolnshire regions in NHS figures or the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.