New cases of coronavirus rise by seven in South Kesteven over the weekend

There have been seven new cases of coronavirus reported at the weekend in South Kesteven, taking the total number of cases so far in the district to 518.

There have been 38 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire over Saturday and Sunday, taking the total so far to 3,024.

Health bosses are warning the UK faces a “very challenging winter period”.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42294745)

Nationally, cases increased by 8,321 to 394,257 cases, while deaths increased by 45 to 41,777.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for the Greater Lincolnshire regions in NHS figures or the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.

The total number of deaths so far in South Kesteven is 51 and in Lincolnshire 267. There have been 144 deaths from coronavirus in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.