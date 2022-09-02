A new chapter begins for St John's Church Spitalgate as it is set to reopen with a new reverend.

The church closed a few years ago and has onlybeen used since as a community hub to help struggling families and individuals during the pandemic.

However, after conversations between the Parochial Church Councils of St Wulfram's and the Trinity Parish, alongside support from the Bishop of Grantham and Archdeacon of Boston, the church will open its doors once again.

Father Clay Roundtree

This begins with the licensing of Rev Clay Roundtree on Sunday, September 4. He said: "Our vision for St John's Spitalgate is that it will be a place where relationships and spiritual growth in individuals will be the priority.

"The church will be open as a place for personal solace and mindfulness, drawing on the richness of the Christian tradition of meditation and contemplation."

Father Clay will be licensed as an Associate Priest within the Parish of the Trinity in South Grantham, and remain the Associate Rector of St Wulfram's Church.

The church plans to hold monthly evensong services with the help of the Winter Singers, a singing group in Grantham led by Helen Winter.

The St John's Church, Spitalgate

They also hope to hold christenings, weddings and funerals at the church in the near future.

Community groups will also be able to book the hall for one-off or regular events.

To find out more about the church go to www.stjohnspitalgate.com.

Father Clay added: "St John's Spitalgate has been a well loved place for many generations and we hope that it will once again be a catalyst for fostering community links and serving as a centre for Christian meditation and mindfulness."