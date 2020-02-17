Grantham man launches new charity donation service
Published: 12:00, 17 February 2020
A Grantham-born man has launched a donation service that aims to make charitable donations go further.
Matthew Hemmings, 29, has founded Onepot Ltd, a charity that will distribute its monthly donations across multiple charities.
He explains the idea: “Onepot is a charity donation service built solely by myself to spread a single donation further than ever before.
