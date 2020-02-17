Home   News   Article

Grantham man launches new charity donation service

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 17 February 2020

A Grantham-born man has launched a donation service that aims to make charitable donations go further.

Matthew Hemmings, 29, has founded Onepot Ltd, a charity that will distribute its monthly donations across multiple charities.

He explains the idea: “Onepot is a charity donation service built solely by myself to spread a single donation further than ever before.

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE