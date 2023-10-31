A new charity shop is set to open in Grantham town centre.

Sense will officially open a Grantham charity shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Friday, November 10.

Terri Hanson, area manager, said: “We have chosen to open a new Sense shop in Grantham because we believe we can bring a fantastic offer to the local community.

The new Sense charity shop, set to open in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

“The store’s convenient position opposite Morrisons’ main entrance means we will be perfectly placed for people to buy from us and donate items to us.

“We aim to become a valuable reuse and recycle point for the whole community to use.

“Our new Sense Grantham shop will also support a vital cause.

“We invite everyone to come in, say hello and have a browse when the shop opens – we’re looking forward to meeting you all.

“We would also warmly welcome any help local people might like to give us as we get the new shop up and running, through making donations or by becoming a volunteer.”

The shop will be located in the former Wizard Toys unit, which closed in 2020.

Sense is a national disability charity that supports people living with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.