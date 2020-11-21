A children’s author from Corby Glen has written a new book.

Janie Anderson-Temperley has penned ‘The Navistar’, with the book set to be launched on Monday at 4pm via Zoom.

The book is the first in a series of the journey books written from Janie’s own experience with her four children, who range from teenager to toddler.

The Navistar is out now (43160349)

The blurb of the book describes the story as a “magical journey of discovery with the Navistar and Darcy”, Navistar being a magical character.

Janie said: “I have written poetry for many years and the outline of The Navistar was always in my mind, how he might look and how he would behave, but I had to go through my own life journey with my children to find out his true message and meaning.

“I never imagined I would launch my children’s book online during these unprecedented circumstances.

“Life has changed dramatically but it is now more important than ever from a mum’s perspective that we create positive mindsets for children across the world. We need to make sure they are equipped to know how to love themselves, how to recognise their own superpower and the important fact that they already have the magic inside.

“If I can change just one child’s mindset and encourage them to live in the moment and experience self love and belief, that would be an amazing achievement.”

The Navistar can be purchased from Amazon, Waterstones and other retailers.