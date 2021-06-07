An infant school's state-of-the art wooden climbing frame has been unveiled to pupils and staff at a grand opening.

The new climbing stack at Harrowby Infant School, on New Beacon Road, Grantham, was part funded by the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA).

Chris Graves, operations manager at Grantham sports-based Inspire+ was invited to cut a ribbon to mark the unveiling today (Monday).

Chris Graves from Inspire+ opened the new playground equipment at Harrowby Infant. (47943462)

Sarah Ebb, early years teacher and PE lead said: "We are really excited to have opened our new climbing stack, which has been part funded by our generous PTFA.

We like to encourage active, physical outdoor play so have developed an unused area of our school grounds with Newby Leisure who have done the build for us.

We invited Chris Graves from Inspire+ along to open the new play area for us, he cut the ribbon and each class has then taken it in turns to explore and climb. The children were all very excited to have their turn.”