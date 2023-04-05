A new cocktail bar has opened at Grantham's oldest hotel after refurbishment works were completed.

The Grade I listed Angel and Royal Hotel in High Street opened its new cocktail bar over the weekend.

The newly refurbished Angel Bar is just off the hotel's main courtyard has already proved "very popular", according to owner, Dean Harrison.

Staff at the Angel and Royal preparing cocktails in the new bar. (63384291)

Dean, who took over back in 2020, said: "It looks completely different now and has proved very popular the first weekend, so I am hoping it will be a very good addition to the business.

"We are offering a Easter holiday Thursday offer from 5pm to 11pm this week and next week, of all cocktails in the two for £13 offer but both drinks are made at the same time and have to be the same cocktail.

"We also regularly open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-11pm with the happy hours from 4-6pm under the same deal and we also offer a selection of different Tapas at £6 each.

Staff at the Angel and Royal preparing cocktails in the new bar. (63384299)

"Finally, we usually have either a pianist or other live music each night between 6 and 11pm."

As well as developing the bar, Dean recently submitted plans to add three new rooms at the Angel, using derelict spaces.

What the Angel Bar looked like before the revamp. (63384313)

The newly refurbished cocktail bar at the Angel and Royal. (63384310)

There will be a pianist or other live music each weekend. (63384307)

The proposed rooms, one of which would be fully accessible, would replace two currently redundant service spaces.