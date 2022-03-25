Long Bennington Patient Participant Group (PPG) has recently reformed following a hiatus in lockdown and is now looking for new members to join and help support the local community.

On April 13 it will be kickstarting with a coffee and chat morning at Baker’s at SixtyTwo, in Long Bennington. All are welcome in this great way to meet new people and socialise. The morning will run from 9.30am until 10.30am and will take place every Wednesday at the same time from then onwards.

The group which supports Long Bennington Medical Centre restructured in January this year and provides an invaluable go-between for the surgery and its patients, communicating key information and feedback, in turn helping to improve services and provide awareness of resources available.

The team of clinical staff and PPG volunteers at Long Benningotn Medical Centre (55620181)

It is looking for feedback from local residents on any social clubs or activities they might engage with, and how they would prefer to be contacted by their GP with news and health/wellbeing updates.

From gardening groups to walking clubs, and even forming a new choir, the PPG will be putting together some great activities over the coming months for all the community to enjoy.

Lisa Smith, chair of the Long Bennington PPG said: “We would very much like to resurrect the work of the previous PPG whilst bringing new life into its activity and encouraging new members to join.

“I’ve been working closely with the Practice Manager and the group on a number of ideas that will help to attract and involve new, and particularly younger people. We’d like to welcome engagement across different demographics.

“Also, something that seems to be emerging after lockdown is loneliness. In fact, a recent survey at a medical centre in Manchester showed that 30 per cent of people coming in to see their GP were suffering with either loneliness or a mental health concern, so we thought that the coffee and chat mornings would help break down some of this loneliness and encourage people to meet one another locally.

“We’d like to thank Louise Baker of Baker’s at SixtyTwo who will be providing the coffee and cakes at a discounted price to help the group.

Anyone interested in being a member or with any ideas for social activities should contact Liz Kay-Stott, Deputy Practice Manager at Long Bennington Medical Centre - https://www.longbenningtonmedicalcentre.nhs.uk/