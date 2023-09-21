A new colouring book has been inspired by images from a book featured in a rare and historic library.

Pictures of animals which feature in an 16th century encyclopaedia have been reproduced in the colouring book.

The book is in celebration of the rare collection at the Trigge Library, the first public reference library in England, based in Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church.

Front cover of the colouring book

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “This celebration of one of Grantham’s hidden gems shows another aspect of Grantham which deserves far more recognition both locally and to visitors coming into our district.

“Promoting this time capsule will help make the library and its most vivid artwork accessible to all ages.

“It has been produced as part of the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone programme which is funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council.

Claire Saunders, High Street Heritage Action Zone Project Manager with Dr John Manterfield, local historian and author.

“The artwork found in this book, along with some of the other beautiful and fascinating art, can all be found within the library, kept in a small room above the south porch of St Wulfram’s Church.”

There are several volumes of an encyclopaedia of natural history, entitled the Historia Animalium by Conrad Gesner.

Original pictures from the Historia Animalium

Original pictures from the Historia Animalium

Original pictures from the Historia Animalium

The books, printed between 1551 and 1588, are rare survivors of an early attempt to make an encyclopaedia of all known animals, fish, birds and reptiles.

It also includes mythical animals such as unicorns, sea monsters and dragons.

The Trigge Library is a rare example of a chained library, which dates back to 1598.

A dragon illustration in the colouring book

A seabird illustration in the colouring book

It was established by Francis Trigge, Rector of Welbourn, who gave £100 for the creation of a library which he intended to be used by local scholars, clergy and any other local resident.

The free colouring book is available at St Wulfram’s Church.