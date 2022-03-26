St Peter's Hill Players are returning to Grantham with a new comedy play, Wife After Death.

Following the success of their murder mystery, Death by Design, the St Peter's Hill Players hope to have their audiences in stitches with their hilarious comedy.

Wife After Death will be performed at the Guildhall on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday, May 7 at 2.30pm.

The play is being co-directed by husband and wife Gary and Dawn Cadwallader.

Dawn said: "This is my second play I’ve directed and I can say it’s a joy to do.

"I would like to say thank you to the cast and backstage crew, now sit back and enjoy."

The comedy begins with the death of comedian and national treasure, Dave Thursby, and on the day of his funeral his friends and colleagues gather to pay their respects.

This includes Laura, Dave's glamourous grieving widow, Harvey, Dave's long-standing writing partner with his wife Vi, and Dave's agent Kevin with his wife Jane.

However an unfamiliar woman in flamboyant mourning clothing arrives and reveals herself to be Dave’s first wife from before he was famous, and before long, many other secrets all come tumbling out.

The play has a cast of new faces and long standing members, who promise audiences a night of laugh out loud jokes and sly gags, with comedy to suit everyone.

For tickets go to the Guildhall website.