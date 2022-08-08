A new medical director has been appointed to Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS).

Dr Anne-Louise Schokker, who lives in Lincolnshire, joins the LCHS from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, where she was a consultant geriatrician for older adults and the deputy medical director.

Dr Schokker said: “I am truly delighted to be joining LCHS.

Dr Anne-Louise Schokker has been appointed as the new medical director of the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust. (58411731)

"After training in London, I moved to the East Midlands for my consultant career 15 years ago and now live in Lincolnshire.

"Through my background as a consultant geriatrician, I believe that by increasing the care we deliver to people close to their own homes, we increase their choice, experience and wellbeing.

"I am looking forward to working with colleagues in LCHS and across the county."

Maz Fosh, chief executive of LCHS added: "We are delighted to welcome Anne-Louise to LCHS.

"Her professional experience will be a great asset to LCHS and will further strengthen our medical team.

"Delivering care closer to people’s homes is one of the key ambitions for Lincolnshire and our trust plays a key role in the county in overseeing this work.

"Dr Schokker has a wealth of experience in delivering changes to services, organisations and systems.

"In particular, her proven record and experience with virtual wards and alternative ways of supporting and caring for frailty patients will really help us with the development of these key areas for our community."