A new energy efficient leisure centre is set to open next month, providing the community with a state-of-the-art resource.

Bingham Arena Leisure Centre, on Chapel Lane, Bingham, will open its doors on Monday, February 20.

The new £13m, 5,500 square metre leisure centre will host a 25-metre six lane swimming pool, teaching pool, fitness centre, an 80-station fitness studio with two group exercise studios and an indoor cycling studio, café and community hall.

Bingham Arena Leisure Centre and Bingham Jubilee Community Hall will open its doors on Monday February 20. (62021213)

The current Bingham Leisure Centre, at Toot Hill School, will close and existing memberships and bookings will transfer to the new location.

Toot Hill facilities will, however, remain available for outdoor sports including hockey, tennis and athletics and sports hall activities outside of school hours. Facilities at both the Chapel Lane and Toot Hill sites will be managed by Lex Leisure.

Once open, the new leisure centre will welcome swimming galas, competitions and events, thanks to a 330-seater swimming pool spectating area. A teaching pool with lessons held seven day a week will also ensure that regardless of age or ability there will be something for everyone.

The venue will also be home to Bingham Jubilee Community Hall — named to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign — capable of hosting a range of events for audiences of up to 300 people and is courtesy of part-funding from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.

Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council Simon Robinson. (53793164)

Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, Simon Robinson, said: “We can’t wait to open this wonderful new venue for all Bingham and Rushcliffe residents that will provide contemporary facilities the local community can be proud of at the heart of one of our growing towns.

“Crucially in line with our Carbon Clever priorities, it is set to be a greener and carbon efficient site with a 78 per cent carbon emission reduction compared to other leisure centres locally. It’s vital we set an example for others to follow in investing in new infrastructure in the right way.

“Air source heat pumps, combined heat and power technology, water efficiency measures, LED lighting and energy efficient building materials are all in the building’s new design.

“The gym and fitness suite boasts a wide range of cardio and resistance equipment and a state-of-the-art Boditrax body composition and activity tracking platform.

“Bingham Jubilee Community Hall will host a large stage with provision for theatre performances, stage curtains and contemporary sound and lighting to suit a wide range of events and activities. This really is a venue fit for Bingham for 2023.”

New memberships start from £37.50 per month with the price frozen for three years.