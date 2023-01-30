A toilet block in woodland was burnt down yesterday (Sunday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the toilet block on fire at Londonthorpe Woods at 12.14am.

The fire was later extinguished by a Grantham fire crew.

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142112)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended an outbuilding fire in the car park of Londonthorpe Woods. The initial call was received at 00:14 and one Grantham crew attended to extinguish the fire.

The compost toilets were built as part of a £450,000 project, led by the Woodland Trust, to improve the site's car park.

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142107)

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142090)

Woodland Trust have been approached for comment.