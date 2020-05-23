A Grantham manufacturer has stepped into the fight against coronavirus by designing and manufacturing an effective new-concept protective face mask for personal use.

Angel Med is producing a re-usable, face-contoured maskusing a woven spacer fabric that stops the virus being transmitted through an inbuilt filtration system.

Backed by Harley Street consultant Ian Bayley, the masks can be washed and dried within minutes for re-use, and scientific testing has confirmed that their barrier protection properties are significantly better than the FFP2 face masks worn by NHS staff.