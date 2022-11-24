A new discount convenience store has opened its doors in a unit formerly occupied by a retail giant.

MaxiDeals is now up and running in the former Wilko store in 4 The Pantiles, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham.

The convenience chain, which has stores across the Midlands, describes itself as "the new name in convenience shopping offering quality, great customer service, and value to our customers".

The MaxiDeal store in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham. (60862592)

Wilko closed its Grantham store in May, after confirming the news in January 2022.

The company said the decision to close the store was because favourable lease terms could not be agreed with the landlord.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “We have been looking at our options, but the reality is that we have been unable to reach an agreement with the landlord that makes this store commercially viable."

There was shock and upset as customers and business leaders reacted to the news of the Wilko store closing earlier this year.

MaxiDeals said that it is "focused" on bringing customers plenty of deals to choose from every week.

The Grantham store is open 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.