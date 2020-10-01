A new convenience store has opened in a village high street near Grantham, creating four local jobs.

Business owners Harbham Odedra and Vikram Keshwala have transformed a formally derelict building in Billingborough into a modern Nisa Local store, to give the community “more choice”.

They invited Sergeant Jon Surtees, of RAF Waddington, who is also a member of Billingborough Parish Council, to officially open the store in a low-key ceremony last month.