Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

New convenience store opens in village near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:37, 01 October 2020
 | Updated: 16:39, 01 October 2020

A new convenience store has opened in a village high street near Grantham, creating four local jobs.

Business owners Harbham Odedra and Vikram Keshwala have transformed a formally derelict building in Billingborough into a modern Nisa Local store, to give the community “more choice”.

They invited Sergeant Jon Surtees, of RAF Waddington, who is also a member of Billingborough Parish Council, to officially open the store in a low-key ceremony last month.

BusinessGrantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE