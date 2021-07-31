After an enthralling Euro 2020 football tournament, we now have the Tokyo Olympics to get behind our country’s athletes as they swim, run, jump, cycle, box and even skateboard their way into the history books.

Grantham itself is not short on sporting pedigree as three Granthamites have stood on an Olympic podium having won a medal. Charles Dixon’s gold medal in tennis in 1912 is the highlight, however my recent visit to Grantham college and their table tennis centre of excellence has prompted me to think that we may see more home-grown sporting success to look forward to in the future!

This week, we received the encouraging news that the number of new Covid infections dropped for seven consecutive days, with 15,000 fewer reported cases on Monday compared to the same time last week. While we are not out of the woods, these statistics are a testament to the efficacy of the vaccination and testing programmes which have enabled us to reopen with greater confidence.

The successful rollout of the vaccine is also boosting economic activity. The IMF announced that it has significantly upgraded its forecasts for our economy, estimating that we will have the joint fastest growth in the G7, together with the United States who are also experiencing strong economic growth. This is good for our businesses, good for workers, good for our recovery.

Looking forward, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has now published its advice for a two-stage booster programme which is set to begin in September. This will reinforce the protective role of the vaccines and protect as many people as possible from becoming seriously ill in the winter.

Covid aside, I was deeply concerned with the recent report that over one hundred police officers have been assaulted since May 17. This is completely unacceptable and these incidents demonstrate the importance of protecting emergency service workers in law. The recent Police and Crime Bill raised the maximum penalty for assaulting emergency personnel to two years imprisonment.

This week the Prime Minister launched the new Beating Crime Plan. This plan aims to create safer communities while reconnecting the police to the public as an approachable, and visible deterrent to potential criminals. Every single person will be able to contact their neighbourhood police officers directly, while league tables for 999 responsiveness will be created, ensuring that people know how quick their local force is when they call for help. I will be meeting with the Chief Constable to discuss policing in our area very soon.

No matter what, we should all be able to live our lives free from the fear of crime and so it is important that the government, police and our communities work together to tackle the minority of people in society who seek to disrupt our way of life.