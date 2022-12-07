A new CrossFit centre has opened in the town.

CrossFit Grantham is up and running in the same unit as MPT Fitness, opposite the police station in Turnpike Close.

After running Fosse Way CrossFit in Newark for seven years with a number of Grantham members attending multiple classes a week there, the opportunity arose for founder Myles Brownhill to open CrossFit Grantham.

Myles Brownhill (left) and Steve Young of MPT Fitness, where the CrossFit Grantham is currently located. (61152787)

Myles, who has a CrossFit Level 3 qualification, said: "We strive to offer highly qualified coached functional fitness sessions and a dual membership offer, allowing access to Fosse Way CrossFit in Newark too."

He is joined by a team of seven other highly qualified coaches and physios who work between the two facilities.

Myles continued: "CrossFit is accessible to everyone, and all the sessions are coach-led so can be modified to suit each individual's needs.

"We cater for all types of fitness goals across all age groups and goals.

"We've got members who joined us to lose weight, others who've come on board to gain strength or train for competitions and a whole bunch who come in to improve their general health and wellbeing.

"Whatever the objective, our members benefit from continual coaching in a truly authentic community environment.

"CrossFit is a core strength and conditioning program. In reality, it's so much more.

"It's a community and it's a support group. It's about progress, commitment, smashing your goals and helping your mates smash theirs, and this is exactly what we wanted Crossfit Grantham to be!"

If you want to register for a free taster session, get in touch at info@crossfitgrantham.com.