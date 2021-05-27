New cycle lanes and one-way roads given go ahead as part of 'Grantham active travel zone' plan

Plans to create new cycle lanes and one-way roads will be introduced in Grantham after being the go ahead by Lincolnshire County Council.

Residents are in support of five out of the eight proposed schemes to make walking and cycling easier in Lincolnshire including the Grantham active travel zone.

After receiving public support, the 'Grantham active travel zone' will include:

Guildhall Street is being considered for pedestrianisation. (39505369)

The creation of a 'Sustainable Travel Corridor' allowing buses and cycles to progress southbound on High Street. Northbound traffic would continue as is currently the case.

At St Peter's Hill the straight ahead lane to be removed from the west side and turned into a wider footway and area for outdoor retail/hospitality.

St Peter's Hill eastbound lane to be removed to continue sustainable travel corridor - breaking into filter lanes opposite Belvoir estate agents.

The closure of Guildhall Street at the junction of High Street allowing access for deliveries but on Guildhall Street but no access to/from High Street.

Westgate area proposals to be dropped with monitoring during first six months of ETO to consider installation of temporary give way islands if traffic needed to be slowed further

Lincolnshire County Council launched a consultation in March to ask residents' views on eight schemes to make walking and cycling easier in the county, using £799,900 funding from the Department for Transport's Active Travel Fund.

Over 2,750 residents, businesses and organisations completed the consultation which ended on Sunday 16 May. The following schemes will now go ahead, after receiving broad public support:

Lincoln Newark Road cycle lane protection

Louth active town centre

Skegness Lumley Road sustainable travel corridor

Sturton by Stow low traffic neighbourhood

Each scheme will be implemented for a period of up to 18 months.

After that time a decision will be made whether or not to keep the changes, after further engagement with locals.

Other prospective schemes in Boston, Mablethorpe and Spalding were not supported by the public, and will not be going ahead.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We were clear when we launched this consultation that only those schemes with public support would get the go ahead. We've listened to what residents have told us and made amendments to schemes based on your feedback. We'll start work as soon as we can to put in the changes that residents have told us they want to see.

"Where these schemes are being implemented, they will be temporary for up to 18 months. If they work for the community, we can make them permanent. And if they don't, we can take them out again easily.

"Although they are temporary, we're keen for no community to feel like they've just got roadworks happening for 18 months so we will use high quality infrastructure to implement these changes, such as traffic planters.

"With some of the schemes not supported and so not going ahead, we've got some funding left it the pot. As such we're looking to consult on more prospective schemes very shortly for Stamford, Sutton-on-Sea and Lincoln.

"Once again, these ideas have come from the public, and will only get the go ahead if they're supported by other local residents."