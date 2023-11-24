Grantham residents have raised over £2,000 in memory of a man who “worked tirelessly” to raise funds for a defibrillator.

Residents from Steeple Leas, an independent living accommodation in Grantham, have been able to install a new defibrillator at the residence with the money raised.

The new defibrillator has been dedicated to Nigel Haynes, a former resident who helped to raise money for the lifesaving equipment.

Nigel, who was a resident at Steeple Leas since it opened, sadly passed away of a heart attack before the total money was raised.

Angela Ford, scheme manager at Steeple Leas, said: “We started fundraising for our own defibrillator in December 2021 having lost residents due to heart attacks.

“We knew that early intervention would provide the best chance of survival.

The defibrillator at Steeple Leas in Grantham.

“This machine could save someone’s life one day, and that’s priceless.

“Thanks so much to the families that have made generous donations and to our residents who have worked hard fundraising over the last year.

“I’m so proud of our residents and their impressive show of community spirit.

“They’ve even taken part in training to be able to use the defibrillator.

“Though, of course they hope they won’t ever need to use it!”

Steeple Leas houses 35 residents in New Street, Grantham.

The scheme offers independent homes with support to people over 55 years old.