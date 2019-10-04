New dessert delivery business opens in Grantham

A new delivery dessert business has opened in Grantham town centre.

Re-loaded Waffle, which deliver desserts and sweet treats to people’s door including freshly made waffles and cake, opened its doors in Welby Street on Friday.

Re-loaded Waffle has opened in Grantham. (18454710)

Re-loaded announced its opening on social media, posting: 'New Business, New Owners' and a photo of their new signage.

The news was welcomed by many in Grantham.

Re-loaded Waffle opens from Tuesday to Sunday between 6pm-11pm and until 10.30pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit: www.re-loadedwaffle.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.

The premises were previously occupied by Loaded Waffle who moved into Grantham last year. However it closed its doors on Wednesday, April 17, citing ‘numerous reasons’.

The owners of Loaded Waffle say they are in no way associated with the new business.