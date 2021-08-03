A brand new dessert shop is due to open in Grantham later this month.

Whitney Lewis, of Greetham, and partner Matt Surdo, 37, are preparing to open a branch of Alaskan Ice, at 11 High Street, on Tuesday, August 17.

They will be serving a range of waffles, muffins, flapjacks, sundaes, cookie dough and milkshakes.

AlaskanIce is coming to Grantham. (49856308)

Whitney, 25, said: "We are really looking forward to getting started. It's something different to get involved in. My partner runs his own courier business in Grantham and so we know the area really well. We have had a great response since we started letting people know about it. Everyone seems excited.

"It was the only property we looked it. We loved the character of the building and the location."

Desserts will be available both online and in store. Search for Alaskan ice Grantham on Facebook.