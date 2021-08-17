Home   News   Article

New dessert shop to open in Grantham today

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:23, 17 August 2021
 | Updated: 10:24, 17 August 2021

A new dessert shop is due to open in Grantham later today (Tuesday).

Whitney Lewis, of Greetham, and partner Matt Surdo, 37, are preparing to open a branch of Alaskan Ice, at 11 High Street, at 4pm.

They will be serving a range of waffles, muffins, flapjacks, sundaes, cookie dough and milkshakes.

AlaskanIce is coming to Grantham. (49856308)
Desserts will be available both online and in store.

