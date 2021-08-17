New dessert shop to open in Grantham today
Published: 10:23, 17 August 2021
| Updated: 10:24, 17 August 2021
A new dessert shop is due to open in Grantham later today (Tuesday).
Whitney Lewis, of Greetham, and partner Matt Surdo, 37, are preparing to open a branch of Alaskan Ice, at 11 High Street, at 4pm.
They will be serving a range of waffles, muffins, flapjacks, sundaes, cookie dough and milkshakes.
Desserts will be available both online and in store.
Search for Alaskan ice Grantham on Facebook.