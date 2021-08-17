A new dessert shop is due to open in Grantham later today (Tuesday).

Whitney Lewis, of Greetham, and partner Matt Surdo, 37, are preparing to open a branch of Alaskan Ice, at 11 High Street, at 4pm.

They will be serving a range of waffles, muffins, flapjacks, sundaes, cookie dough and milkshakes.

AlaskanIce is coming to Grantham. (49856308)

Desserts will be available both online and in store.

Search for Alaskan ice Grantham on Facebook.