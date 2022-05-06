A diagnostic centre in Grantham aimed at relieving pressure on busy hospitals has become the first to open in Lincolnshire.

The Gonerby Road Community Diagnostic Centre will ease capacity at Grantham and other hospitals is designed to allow patients earlier diagnostic tests closer to home. It should play a vital role in delivering treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease and strokes.

The centre was officially opened this morning (Friday, May 6) by Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, chairman of South Kesteven District Council, and Dr Karen Dunderdale, deputy chief executive and director of nursing at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin. chairman of SKDC, and Dr Karen Dunderdale, deputy chief executive of ULHT, officially open the Gonerby Road Community Road Diagnostic Centre. (56507045)

While the new diagnostic centre does not replace services at Grantham Hospital, the trust says it will enable quicker and more convenient access for patients and will help reduce outpatient referrals and attendances.

Dr Dunderdale said: "It's a fantastic facility. It will provide a wide range of diagnostics for patients, both across Lincolnshire and more importantly Grantham. It will mean patients have easy access to those tests and don't need to go to a busy hospital site. There is free parking which is always a benefit. The wide range of tests that we can now provide and that we will provide here means that more and more people can have those tests closer to home.

She added: "We know across the NHS patients are waiting longer to be seen, to be diagnosed and to be treated, then this is a great way for patients to be seen sooner."

The X-ray suite at the Gonerby Road Community Road Diagnostic Centre. (56507043)

Dr Dunderdale confirmed that the Gonerby Road facility will be permanent and is the first of a number of diagnostic centres planned for other sites in Lincolnshire.

Coun Griffin said: "The centre will certainly help to ease the pressures on the health service especially following Covid and will provide a crucial role in the delivery of treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease and strokes. I am sure people will be very grateful to think they have not got to travel long distances feeling as poorly as they often do and that they can actually get something done near home."

Staff with ultrasound equipment at Gonerby Road Community Road Diagnostic Centre. (56507049)

The centre has been opened on a former hatchery site owned by chicken producer Moy Park.