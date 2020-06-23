The East Coast Main Line is set to become Britain’s first mainline digital rail link with £350 million of new investment to install state-of-the art electronic signalling designed to cut journey times.

The cash injection – on top of £1.2 billion already earmarked to upgrade the line – will fund the replacement of conventional signalling with a digital system that allows trains to 'talk' to the track. This is designed to make journeys safer and reduce signal failures that every year result in thousands of hours of delays.

The new smart signalling allows trains and track to 'talk' to each other continuously in real-time. The ‘in-cab’ system will mean an end to conventional signalling at the side of tracks, first used in the Victorian era.