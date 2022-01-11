The Trust which runs Lincolnshire’s acute hospitals, including Grantham, has appointed a new director to lead improvements and innovation across its services.

Dr Sameedha Rich-Mahadkar joined the Executive Leadership Team and the Board of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) as director of improvement and integration on Monday (January 10).

She is taking up the role previously held by Mark Brassington, who is currently on a secondment with NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands Region. Sameedha will be the director of improvement and integration for the period of Mark Brassington’s secondment.

Sameedha Rich-Mahadkar has been appointed as director of improvement and integration at ULHT. (54194129)

She joins the Trust from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, where she has been deputy director of strategy for five years.

Dr Rich-Mahadkar has extensive experience in leading strategy design, planning, partnerships, service improvement and transformational business cases; with over 13 years’ experience within various healthcare leadership roles.

She has a PhD in strategic healthcare planning and began her career with the Health and Care Infrastructure Research and Innovation Centre.

She said: “Times are difficult across the NHS at the moment and I know that working together with the teams at United Lincolnshire Hospitals we can continue to offer excellent patient care and look after each other.

"I am excited to be bringing my experience of supporting and empowering teams to make ULHT an outstanding place to work and an outstanding place in which to receive care.”

ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan said: “We are delighted that Dr Sameedha Rich-Mahadkar is going to join our Executive Leadership Team and Board, as she brings with her a wealth of experience which will truly benefit our patients and staff.

"She will lead our improvement and strategy and planning teams, and will help us to take forward our Integrated Improvement Plan, transforming our services and making them fit for the future.

"We are really looking forward to working with her.

"I would like to thank Sarah Hall our deputy director of improvement and integration for covering the role pending Sameedha’s arrival.”