New disabled toilets have been installed at Grantham's leisure centre and tennis club.

The facilities have been installed at The Meres Leisure Centre, in Trent Road, and Grantham Tennis Club, in Gonerby Road, funded by £160,000 awarded to South Kesteven District Council as part of the government's Changing Places fund.

Specialist facilities have also been put in at Bourne Corn Exchange and The Shack at Stamford Recreation Ground.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, Councillor Annie Mason and Councillor Adam Stokes in front of the new disabled toilets at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham. Photo: SKDC (63004251)

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said: "Following the completion of the toilets at The Meres Leisure Centre, I am pleased that we are well on the way to delivering accessible facilities for those that need it most.

"It is important that South Kesteven is a safe, comfortable and accessible district for people to live, work and visit and through the Changing Places toilets, we can provide facilities that meet the needs of everyone."

Changing Places toilets are larger, wheelchair-accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities. They are designed to support users, their families and their carers.

Inside the new disabled toilet facilities at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham. Photo: SKDC (63004248)

They are equipped with ceiling track hoists, privacy screens, support rails and height-adjustable, adult-sized changing benches.

Coun Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: “I am delighted that we are working in partnership with Changing Places Toilets to make a real difference to our communities.

"Everyone deserves the freedom to enjoy their local area and being able to access safe and comfortable facilities outside of the home is vital.

Inside the new disabled toilet facilities at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham. Photo: SKDC (63004245)

“With nearly 1,800 registered Changing Places Toilets across the UK, it is clear that they are making a real difference to communities.”

The Changing Places Consortium is a group of organisations and individuals with the shared focus of supporting the rights of people with disabilities.

Inside the new disabled toilet facilities at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham. Photo: SKDC (63004234)

At the heart of their campaign is the call for accessible toilets to be installed in public places across the UK.

As co-chairs of the consortium, Muscular Dystrophy UK also works closely with local authorities that have been awarded funding to provide specialist expertise, technical advice and training.

A spokesperson from Changing Places Toilets and Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “At Muscular Dystrophy UK, we are delighted to see a new Changing Places toilet built and complete as part of the Department of Levelling Up funding programme.

Inside the new disabled toilet facilities at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham. Photo: SKDC (63004237)

“It is essential, for over a quarter of a million people across the UK, that these facilities can be accessed with dignity and reassurance.

"The new addition at The Meres Leisure Centre will enable everyone in the community to come to visit, participate and enjoy the centre."

The toilets are located on the ground floor of the leisure centre, through the double doors near the café and the sports hall.