A new discount store will provide up to 20 jobs.

Yorkshire Trading Co store hopes to open a Grantham branch in the week starting May 22, a spokesperson for the company has said.

It will open in the former Poundland store in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham.

Mark Johnson, operations and compliance manager, said: “Grantham represents a good link between our existing stores in Melton Mowbray, Sleaford, Newark and Bourne.

“It is exciting to continue our successful expansion as a family owned and run company serving other families.

“The store will provide customers with a huge choice of items at great value prices with traditional good customer service.

“The store will also provide up to 20 jobs for people in the Grantham area from weekend sales assistants to store manager.”

The store is currently recruiting staff.

The company sells a wide range of goods including household and cleaning products, clothing, toys and gardening, travel, toys and health and beauty items.