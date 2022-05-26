A new chairman and vice-chairman of the district council have been voted in.

South Kesteven District Council elected a new chairman and vice chairman at a meeting of the full council this afternoon (Thursday).

Councillor Helen Crawford (Con), who represents Bourne West and was previously vice-chair of the council, takes over from Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin (Con, Stamford All Saints), who held the role for 18 months.

Councillors Helen Crawford and Gloria Johnson. (56934669)

Councillor Gloria Johnson (Con, Stamford St George's) was elected as the new vice-chairman of the council, beating Councillor Paul Fellows (Ind, Bourne Austerby) in a vote.

Nominating Coun Crawford, Councillor David Bellamy (Con, Isaac Newton), described her as an “energetic participant” in committee meetings, and as someone who “certainly goes above and beyond what would normally be expected of a district or town councillor.

Coun Bellamy added: “Helen has certainly earned what is the great privilege of being the next chairman of SKDC.”

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin in 2019. (12724876)

Coun Crawford thanked councillors for the nomination and said: "I’d also like to thank Judy Smith for her wisdom that she has passed onto me over the last three years and I am sorry that she is unable to be with us today.

“I would hope that as councillors of all political persuasions we will work together to get the best for our district and our residents. I look forward to working with you all and counting on you all for your support."

She nominated Coun Johnson for the role of vice-chairman, saying, “She’s done an amazing job as Mayor of Stamford this year. She would be a great asset to me and to the district as vice-chairman."

Coun Crawford said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Breda for her time as chairman. Breda, your 18 months as chairman have been throughout unprecedented and extremely challenging times.

“You’ve done an amazing job and if I carry out the role half as well as you, then I will be happy.”

Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con, Casewick) said: “Breda, you have been a remarkable chairman, you’ve embraced the role.

"I know it was incredibly tough for you when you lost your ward colleague but you kept up with that strength and resilience. You’ve had a truly unique term of office and I think on behalf of all the council, I’d like to thank you for your contribution in representing our district.”

Gifts were presented to Coun Griffin, who made a speech about her time in office.

She said: “I’ve been so grateful to you that you put your trust in me to actually represent our district at all the different functions, which was great."

Coun Crawford, originally from Colchester, Essex, has been a resident of Bourne for the past 25 years.

Her older sister Janet Graham will be one of her consorts during her time in office.

Coun Crawford is also a Bourne Town Councillor, elected in 2017, and is on the committee of Dyke Village Hall. Away from her council work she is a volunteer at Bourne Old Town Hall.

She has two children, Lydia, 22, and Liam, 17, who both attended Bourne Academy. Lydia works for a mental health charity in London and Liam is about to enrol at Manchester School of Film. Coun Crawford is also the proud owner of a rescue dog, a German shepherd called Jess.

Her career has included several administration/PA roles, one of which saw her working at the games company that manufactured Trivial Pursuit.