A new documentary follows a Grantham adventurer's record-breaking attempt to swim non-stop for 72 hours in Loch Ness.

The film chronicles Ross Edgley's record-breaking attempt to swim for 72 hours non-stop in one of the most challenging and demanding bodies of water in the world - Loch Ness.

It has been created by Gymshark Originals, the new collaborative film department of the fitness community and apparel brand.

“Ross Edgley: Against The Loch" releases today (Thursday) and is available to watch from 6pm.

During the challenge, which took place back in September, Ross managed 53 hours of non-stop swimming in the cold waters of Loch Ness before his challenge was terminated on medical grounds.

He then spent weeks in hospital recovering from cellulitis, caused by an infection contracted in the waters which began to limit his airways.

Ross said: “I’ve swum around countries, between countries, across frozen arctic fjords and even had jellyfish hanging off my face as sharks followed me, but Loch Ness will go down as one of my most memorable. Brutal, yet beautiful.

"Granted it ended in hospital with hypothermia and a sprinkling of cellulitis, but that’s the nature of ultra-distance swimming. Honestly, it was amazing.

"Plus we raised so much money and awareness for our ocean conservation projects, which makes the skin I lost worth it."

In recent times, Ross has completed an Olympic distance triathlon carrying a 100lbs tree, ran a 19-hour marathon pulling a MINI, and created headlines globally when he circumnavigated Great Britain in a five month swim.

He was most recently seen coaching actor Chris Hemsworth for his arctic swim on Disney+ series “Limitless”.

Known for his fearlessness to take on some of the toughest and harshest challenges, all along with the sunniest of dispositions, he has become one of the most recognised and liked fitness influencers in the world today.

Ross continued: "Looking ahead to 2023 the mission remains the same: large-scale swims broadcast across social media that deliver an important message to help keep our oceans blue and planet green.

"But more immediately, hope people love this documentary since the Gymshark team did an incredible job documenting the entire project. Braving the wind, weather and waves for 53 hours by my side (day and night) in Loch Ness."

The film features a whole host of familiar faces from the world of strength and fitness, including:

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall

Athlete Matt Morsia (YouTuber MattDoesFitness)

The current World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman and his brother former Europe’s Strongest Man Luke Stoltman

Ross’ expert sport science team at Loughborough University

His wetsuit makers at Gymshark’s Innovation Centre and members of his challenge support team.

The documentary was shot in collaboration with Gymshark and CODA Filmworks, charting Ross’ preparation for his most daring challenge to date.