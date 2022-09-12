A new dog poo picking service is heading to Grantham to deal with all of your doggy doo doo needs.

We Do Doggy Doo Doo offers dog owners a range of services from picking up poo to a bin service where your bin is emptied and refreshed.

The service, owned by Sara Barnes, forms part of the Grantham-based dog walking and pet sitting service Who Let Your Dog Out?

Sara said: "As a professional dog walker and home boarder, I spend my days picking up dog waste from the dogs in my care, so adding a few more gardens to my day doesn’t really cause any issues.

"Let’s be honest it is probably the most depressing job as a dog owner must be cleaning up the poo in your garden.

"This new service provider in town can take the hassle out of dealing with the dog and pet waste in your garden and home.

"Unlike other service providers, we don’t just pick it up and put it by your bin, we take it off your property, so you aren’t left with a bad smell in your bins either."

Find out more about We Do Doggy Doo Doo at www.wedodoggydoodoo.co.uk or on their Facebook page at WeDoDoggyDoo-Doo.

The first 50 customers to sign up to the service will benefit from offers.