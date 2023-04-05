A donkey was born last week at a family-run farm and garden centre and named in honour of the owner’s late aunt.

Jackie was born on March 27 at Little Jacks Farm and Garden Centre, Bottesford.

The name was chosen by Lee Roberts, son of the owners and the animal caretaker at the farm, to mark his late aunt’s birthday.

Lee Roberts with Jackie and her mum, Dolly. (63384952)

The baby donkey is the third born of Dolly and Dominic.

“People always have a really good reaction, they love seeing baby animals,” said Lee.

“Everyone loves it and it is a big draw to the farm, people always come in to see the new addition.”

Jackie with her mum, Dolly. (63384949)

Jackie with her mum, Dolly. (63384950)

The farm has many other animals including alpacas, goats, cattle sheep, ponies, donkeys, chickens, pigs, ducks, guinea pigs and rabbits as well as different species of birds.