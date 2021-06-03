A new town centre lounge opened at the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Brass & Bloom Lounge , based upstairs in Finkins Cafe on Finkin Street and High Street, was opened last weekend by Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward.

Finkins and Brass & Bloom Lounge owner Karen Middleton, along with Brass & Bloom wedding and event manager, Claire Harvey, have both been busy in recent months creating the upstairs lounge, and were delighted to open to customers at the weekend.

Mayor Dean Ward opened Brass and Bloom Lounge. (47780253)

The mayor and mayoress opened the new Lounge on Saturday, with the venue boasting a catalogue of events over the coming weeks.

Each of these events are all bookable online and bookings have to be made to gain access.

The events include ‘Bubbles & Tapas nights’ on a Friday from 6pm, as well as ‘Blooming Bottomless Brunch’, which can be booked every Saturday and Sunday for sittings at 11am, 12pm or 1pm.

From left: Claire Harvey, Dean and Flo Ward, Karen Middleton (47780261)

The venue also plans to host live music nights at least twice a month , with ‘Brass & Bloom Dining’ available from the June 19, as well as Father’s Day Lunch on Father’s Day.

The Brass & Bloom Lounge is also available for wedding receptions, celebrations and for corporate meetings.

Claire said: “We couldn’t be happier with the launch of Brass & Bloom Lounge this weekend!

“We had the pleasure of the mayor and mayoress joining us to mark the occasion and officially open our new venture.

Mayor Dean Ward opened Brass and Bloom Lounge. (47780231)

“Our Blooming Bottomless Brunch went down very well and the drinks were flowing. We’ve had some amazing feedback from happy customers.

“We also had our first couple in to view for their wedding reception!

“Most of all, we have been blown away by people’s reactions when they come in to our lounge. This is just so exciting for us as we go forward.”

The interior of the venue. (47780228)

One review from Brass & Bloom’s opening weekend, from Sophie March, described an “amazing experience” where they were made to feel welcome.

To find out more about the Brass & Bloom Lounge, visit the Finkin’s Restaurant Facebook page and Instagram account.