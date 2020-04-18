Grantham Civic Society has published a new edition of a book on The Life and Times of St Wulfram which first appeared in 1878 .

The book has been published with a new introduction by civic society secretary John Manterfield to mark the 1,300th anniversary of Wulfram’s death.

The book was originally written by Rev William Glaister who was appointed curate in Grantham in 1876 and was made vicar of St Wulfram’s church in 1883.