A museum will be revealing a new exhibition next month.

On Friday, June 3, the new Animals at War exhibition will be launching at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum.

Throughout history, humans have utilised the services of animals in times of peace and war.

Poster for the Animals at War exhibition (56799320)

The exhibition takes a look at the roles some animals have played in conflict from WW1 to present day.

Stories of animals who have won the Dickin Medal and the animal's Victoria Cross will also be celebrated.

Animals have served with diligence, fearlessness and resoluteness alongside their human handlers, proving that the human race is honoured to have such loyalty alongside them in times of danger.

Museum supervisor, Angela Riley, said: "This exhibition is heart breaking and heart warming in equal measure.

"We're very grateful to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for providing information and images of the awardees of the Dickin Medal that feature in this exhibition."

The exhibition will be open until Monday, December 5, and admission to the museum if free, but donations are welcome.

The museum is open Fridays to Mondays from 10am until 3pm.