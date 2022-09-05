Two new exhibitions will be opening this week at the Willoughby Memorial Trust gallery in Corby Glen.

On Wednesday, September 7, the gallery will be showcasing the latest exhibitions which are Newton Pottery and Roy Talbot's digital drawings.

Newton Pottery is a wide range of ceramics, paintings and mixed media works made by the art groups run in the End Room at Newton. The exhibition will also feature new clay and art works by tutors Steve and Barbara Leaning.

Newton Pottery, an exhibition of members work. Credit: Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery (59087249)

Roy Talbot's digital drawings are his original drawings created automatically and spontaneously using a drawing programme on his tablet. They are then printed in limited editions.

Both exhibitions will run until Wednesday, September 28.

To find out more, visit www.willoughbygallery.com.

Roy Talbot's Digital Drawings. Credit: Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery (59087214)

The gallery opens Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm until 5pm.