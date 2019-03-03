New faces join Grantham air cadets squadron

The latest intake of cadets at 47F (Grantham) Squadron graduated in front of family and friends.

After 18 weeks of training they qualified as 1st Class cadets and joined the rest of the squadron as fully-fledged members of the Air Training Corps.

They can now look forward to getting fully involved in a range of activities including flying, shooting, sports, aviation studies, first aid, earning the Duke of Edinburgh awards, and more.

Anyone interested in becoming a cadet is invited to an open night in Triggs Yard, off Watergate, on March 12, at 7.15pm.

Information: email ACO-WHQ-AllUsers-TrentWing@mod.gov.uk