A family run shop in the town centre selling sweets, cakes and other homemade baked goods is opening this weekend.

Taprobane, a family-run business based on Welby Street, will open its doors tomorrow morning (Saturday) from 7am.

Run by Don Anton and his family, the shop will sell a wide range of freshly-baked savoury and sweet food made in store on a daily basis.

Taprobane is based on Welby Street. (54696794)

Originally from Sri Lanka, where the shop gets its name, Don and his family have been in Grantham for over five years and previously ran a pizzeria in Italy.

Taprobane sells all the sweets found in a normal pic n mix, as well as other unusual flavours and sugar free sweets.

Also available will be cookies, cakes, tarts and a special lunch menu, which includes homemade pulled pork buns.

The family has teamed up with Hambleton Bakery in Oakham for some of their items, and pledge to donate any unsold food to charity.

The new shop at 4 Welby Street took around two months to set up and is ready to open tomorrow, with special offers available and will be open from Monday to Saturday going forward.

An Oreo cupcake. (54696800)

Some of the cobs on offer at Taprobane. (54696788)

A selection of tarts on offer at Taprobane. (54696791)

The ultimate chocolate cake. (54696797)