A new family-run coffee house and bistro has opened its doors in Grantham.

Number Eight Grantham, based in the George Shopping Centre, Westgate, is now open for business.

Representatives from local businesses were invited to attend a special opening event this morning (Monday) followed by members of the public after 11am.

Laura Langford and Bryoni Gould-Martin outside new cafe Number Eight. (51419673)

The bistro will be offering fresh food made from local ingredients using award winning suppliers and a specially blend cup of coffee.

They will also be offering a varied menu including a wide range of vegan options, homemade cakes, and pastries along with a variety of hot and cold drinks including loose leaf teas.

A post on their Facebook page said: "By providing high levels of service we want our customers to keep returning for a great experience in a unique setting, they are at the heart of our business."

It's the latest business to open in The George Centre.

Alexander Kent Interiors opened its first store on Saturday, September 11, in unit 16.

The business will sell a variety of home interiors, gifts and lifestyle products, including soft furnishings, accessories and candles.