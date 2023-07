A new pizza shop has opened in town.

Sourdough Pizza, in Welby Street, Grantham, opened on Friday (June 30).

Antonio Don, owner of the shop, said: “I lived in Italy for many years and the pizza I was eating in Italy was different.

Sourdough Pizza in Welby Street, Grantham.

“We are using the Italian style in our pizzas here.”

Mr Don also owns Taprobane, a dessert place, next door.

Taprobane opened in March 2022.